Rivers Cuomo Dressed Like Elvis for Weezer’s “King of the World” Performance on ‘Fallon’

Last week, Weezer’s awaited newest record The White Album dropped. Even with a new record out, the band made sure not to stop putting in work, as last night the band appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play one of their new singles, “King of the World.” The performance was greatly improved by a nice visual aid, namely Cuomo playing the song while dressed like Elvis, because how else are you going to feel like a king of the world like you will wearing a sweet costume? Anyways, the band was in super pristine form during their performance, sounding crisp all throughout the song.

