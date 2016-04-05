Watch Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo’s Tweets as Little Cartoons

Here is Rivers singing some Fetty Wap

You know what I was thinking the other day now that spring is finally upon us? Thank God for girls. The annual shedding of clothing has begun! People are smiling! Cuffing season is OVER. Weezer have a new record out—the White Album, if you will—which dropped last week and contains a stomp of a song called “Thank God for Girls,” (but you probably already know that). It is the ideal song for this emerging season.

Anyhoo, Rivers Cuomo is one of the few artists that pretty much everyone on Noisey follows on Twitter and Instagram. We want to see his face swap attempts. We want to be surprised by his acoustic rendtion of Lukas Graham, or dressed like Elvis standing next to Diddy. Um…

So below is a video of some of Rivers tweets made into a cartoon. Narrated by who else? Rivers. That’s him covering Fetty Wap, and getting bullied by a bunch of hip kids on the street who dunno who he is. His brain is quite random and weird, just the way you’d want it to be.

Weezer are about to hit the road on an endless tour with Panic! At The Disco (dates below, read out interview with Brendon here). We saw them last week and can tell you that shouting along to Weezer with a room full of people will definitely improve the quality of your life.

Weezer Tour dates with Panic! At The Disco and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness:

Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**

New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium

Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater

Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at VA Beach

Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC

Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook

Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater

Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Marcus Amphitheater

Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater**

Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

Brandon, SD @ Badlands Motor Speedway**

Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino Council Bluffs – Stir Cove**

Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

Portland, OR @ Edgefield

San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater**

Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheater**

Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Irvine, CA @ Irvine Meadows Amphitheater

** Weezer and Panic! At The Disco only.