Watch Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo’s Tweets as Little Cartoons

Here is Rivers singing some Fetty Wap
You know what I was thinking the other day now that spring is finally upon us? Thank God for girls. The annual shedding of clothing has begun! People are smiling! Cuffing season is OVER. Weezer have a new record out—the White Album, if you will—which dropped last week and contains a stomp of a song called “Thank God for Girls,” (but you probably already know that). It is the ideal song for this emerging season.
Anyhoo, Rivers Cuomo is one of the few artists that pretty much everyone on Noisey follows on Twitter and Instagram. We want to see his face swap attempts. We want to be surprised by his acoustic rendtion of Lukas Graham, or dressed like Elvis standing next to Diddy. Um…
So below is a video of some of Rivers tweets made into a cartoon. Narrated by who else? Rivers. That’s him covering Fetty Wap, and getting bullied by a bunch of hip kids on the street who dunno who he is. His brain is quite random and weird, just the way you’d want it to be.
Weezer are about to hit the road on an endless tour with Panic! At The Disco (dates below, read out interview with Brendon here). We saw them last week and can tell you that shouting along to Weezer with a room full of people will definitely improve the quality of your life.
Weezer Tour dates with Panic! At The Disco and Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness:
Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater**
New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Charleston, SC @ Volvo Cars Stadium
Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at VA Beach
Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC
Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook
Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheater
Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater
Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest – Marcus Amphitheater
Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion
Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater**
Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
Brandon, SD @ Badlands Motor Speedway**
Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Hotel & Casino Council Bluffs – Stir Cove**
Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park
Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
Portland, OR @ Edgefield
San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater**
Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
San Diego, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheater**
Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Irvine, CA @ Irvine Meadows Amphitheater
** Weezer and Panic! At The Disco only.