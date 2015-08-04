This Taxi Driver Has Allegedly Been Trying to Get Women to Piss in His Taxi

Read: Swansea Taxi Driver Mike Harvey Took These Amazing Photos of People In His Cab

A cab driver has had his license revoked after a number of female passengers accused him of asking them to urinate in the back of his taxi in lieu of payment. The 55-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was banned by Glasgow City Council after they received complaints about him via the Scottish police.

There have been multiple instances of the driver allegedly attempting to get his seats wet. The first reported case was in April, when he picked a woman up from the city’s Queen Street in the early hours of the morning and drove her to an undisclosed location. Police say he then told her the fare would be waived if she would empty her bladder in the back of his cab. The woman refused, before reporting the incident to the cops. It allegedly happened again in June, with the same result.

The man has been arrested and released on bail, the stipulations of which ban him from driving a taxi. He has asked that the ban be reduced to only the next four weeks, claiming he’s been driving cabs for 20 years and has stayed out of trouble. He will reportedly plead not guilty to the offences, with a court date yet to be set.

