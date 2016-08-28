Well, This Billboard Looks Like the First Real Sign of a Drake and Kanye Collaboration Album



Photo by El_Chico_Fuego on Reddit

The prospect of a collaborative album between Drake and Kanye West was teased at the start of this month when Yeezy joined Drake onstage at OVO Fest in Toronto. “I got one question for you,” said Kanye. “Is you all ready for this album? I’m not talking about Pablo. I’m not talking about VIEWS.”

Videos by VICE

Drake jumped in to clarify: “What my brother was asking before was, are you ready if we make an album? That’s what he was asking.” Soon enough, OVO Sound Radio confirmed the whole thing on Twitter:

Collaborative tape between @kanyewest & @Drake will release this year. Official announcement at #OVOFEST more information later this year — OVO Sound Radio (@OVOSound_radio) August 2, 2016

A few weeks on and the project seems to be on its way. Just a day after Drake congratulated Rihanna on her VMA Vanguard Award by buying a special billboard in LA, yet another hoarding has been spotted in the city.

“Calabasas is the new abu dhabi” GOOD x OVO Billboard pops up from hiphopheads

It was posted r/hiphopheads last night and it was swiftly picked up by Complex. “Calabasas is the new Abu Dhabi,” it reads. And, yep, those are the OVO and G.O.O.D. logos at the bottom there.

Bring back the billboard as a primary means of advertising. It’s just so much fun.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.