We’re Giving Away 2 VIP Tickets To Latitude 2014, Starring Damon Albarn, Kelis and More!

Have Latitude got a show for you this year or what? Damon Albarn is headlining (it’s his first ever festival headline slot as a solo artist), Jungle, lush UKG instrumentalist Koreless, Tame Impala, Fat White Family and Hall and Oates – essentially the greatest pop combo of all time – are all playing. Oh, and the famous Noisey DJ’s will be tearing up the main stages throughout the weekend. Trust us. Those boys can really spin!

(Ok, they can press play. They’re really good at pressing play).

Videos by VICE

Anyway – because we’re really generous, sort of like your favourite uncle but without the corduroy and low-grade depression, we’re giving away two VIP tickets to the festival.

Entering the competition is really easy. All you do is simply like Noisey on Facebook or enter your email address below by using a computer and/or what some people are calling ‘smart-phones’.

If you miss out Latitude tickets are still available here.

Terms and conditions

The competition is open to UK residents over the age of 18

Winners will be contacted via Email

To enter like Noisey on Facebook or enter your email

Prize is subject to change at promoter discretion

Prize is non transferable and promoter decision is final

Winner will be selected at random by Noisey.com

For full terms and conditions click here.