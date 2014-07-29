We’re Giving You the Chance to Watch Action Bronson Side of Stage

We’ve given away so much cool shit this Summer that we’re basically music journalism’s Santa Claus. Over the past few months we’ve given you the opportunity to be a Very Important Person at festivals, watch artists like Fat White Family and A$AP Rocky from side of the stage, and feel like a baller.

Anyway, because we like giving away things (and the good karma that it gives us), we’re offering you the chance to watch internationally acclaimed rapper, food show host, and general badman Action Bronson from the side of the stage at Beacons Festival.

Beacons Festival takes place next weekend in the always glorious Yorkshire. We’ll be there getting drunk on cider, attempting to put up a tent, and trying our best to manage a stage. Come say hi – we’ve got XXYYXX, Fat White Family, Rejjie Snow and a bunch of others all playing and it’s going to be pretty great.

If you want to enter and win tickets to the festival, it’s really easy. All you need to do is enter your email address in the box below, click a button on your mouse, and you’re all set.

If you don’t win and still want to attend tickets to Beacons are still available. Click here to buy them. Alongside the amazing people on our stage, the line-up includes Darkside, Jon Hopkins, Jackmaster, Joy Orbison, Dam-Funk, and Girl Band.

Major Prize

1 pair of VIP passes to Beacons Festival in the Yorkshire Dales. 7th – 10th August 2014, Heslaker Farm, Skipton

Side of stage access for you and a friend to see Action Bronson

