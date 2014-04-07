We’re Holding Our Own Stage at Lovebox!

East London’s Victoria Park is currently enveloped in smog, after-work athletes and dogs, but come Summer it’ll play host to Lovebox. The festival has booked Nas to play his debut record Illmatic in full, it’s on the door-step of the best city in the world (right?!), and it’s about to get 250 times better because…. NOISEY HAS ITS OWN STAGE!

Trace your eyes up to the flyer at the top and you’ll see the pretty little artists that we’ve booked for you. You’ll find us there on the Saturday but TBH, A$AP Rocky, MIA, and countless other great people are all playing for an affordable price so it’s probably worth doing the whole damn weekend. Or just come for us. Whatever, we’re not the boss of you.

Videos by VICE

Buy Lovebox tickets here.