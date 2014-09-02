We’re Hosting a Boat Party at Outlook

This year’s Outlook festival is looking suitably ridiculous, bolstered in part by the fact we will be hosting a boat party. The festival itself will be bringing through names like Busta Rhymes, DJ Premier, Rodigan E-Z, Big Narstie, Newham Generals, Boddika, Snakehips, Phaelah, Bondax, Congo Natty and the Lauryn Hill, all handily performing on the shore of the Adriatic. If you’ve not been before we heavily reccomend you hit The Moat stage at peak time – not much comes close on the festival calender.

Our own seafaring venture will be taking on Sunday, with the talents of actual grime don Stylo G, London’s premier hip-hop squad Livin’ Proof and a man who’s building cold ass beats for the likes of Danny Brown, Action Bronson and Roc Marciano – The Purist.

Here’s a short teaser:

To enjoy yourself as much as the people in the video above, head here to buy your tickets to what will basically be the best nautical activity you’ll take part in all year. We’ll see you there…