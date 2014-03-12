Have You Been Keeping Up With Our Documentaries?

I love docs, me. There’s nothing like breaking up several hours of white-gurls-twerking compilations with something over four minutes long, that requires some interaction with your brain. So, while most of the time the Noisey team are obviously tearfully self-flagellating over the mean, grammatically incorrect YouTube commenters, we thought we’d take a moment to give ourselves a pat on the back. We’re not yet into 2014’s second quarter but we’ve already had a flurry of pretty special, lovingly made music documentaries grace our channels.

CHIRAQ

With music publications collectively getting a boner of Chi-Town’s heated drill scene, it was only right that Noisey set up camp in the States’ most tempestuous city. Host, Thomas Morton, gallantly powered through some awkward interviews as well as making Chief Keef actually crack a smile, but also broaching the not so fluffy subject of the city’s long and scandalous history of hyper segregation.

PUNK ROCK VERSUS SHARIA LAW

Host and general bad bitch, Milene Larsson, travelled across the globe to delve into the world of Indonesian punk as she went to Aceh, the country’s only Sharia province, to track down the last punks standing. These are young men and women who, though they live in constant threat from the police, find a release in music while railing against both Indonesia’s endemic corruption and their strict family upbringings. No biggie.

WILLIAM ONYEABOR – FANTASTIC MAN

Director Jake Sumner smashed it with this documentary investigating Nigerian musician and all round mystery man, William Onyeabor. The documentary immerses itself in the story of the label’s attempt to track William down, rolling round Nigeria to speak to those who got to work with the elusive Onyeabor, as well as quizzing fans like Damon Albarn and Femi Kuti.

EGYPT: HOW TO PLAY A GIG IN A REVOLUTION

Noisey teamed up with Colonel Blimp on this electrifying story of London band I.R.O.K pilgrimaging to Cairo, Egypt to put on gigs in the aftermath of the Arab Spring. Despite the locals knowing none of their music and numerous warnings to just stay inside and stop pissing about doing shows after dark, I.R.O.K persevered and were rewarded with one of the most life affirming experiences possible.

‘IT’S JUST A BIG DISCO’ – 20 YEARS OF BUGGED OUT

Our sister site, THUMP, tugged on ravers’ heart strings with this documentary celebrating two frickin decades of the most legendary club night in the UK. Chatting to regular faces like The Chemical Brothers and Skream, the film traces how the night grew from humble fanzine, Jockey Slut, into a monolith of fun and the cream of electronic music.

