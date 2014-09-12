Wet Sound Entirely Unlike Wet on Elk’s Remix of “Move Me”

It’s been a minute since we heard from Wet, but that’s because they’ve been busy beavering away in the studio recording their debut record (with some rather exciting producers on board). The Brooklyn-based trio’s sparse, affecting and emotionally raw take on R&B-pop has been a favorite for producers to remix since they dropped their four-track EP just under a year ago. See the Branchez remix of “Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl” and Philly producer Noah Breakfast’s rework of “No Lie”—which boasts a super tight verse from Spank Rock.
Now Australian producer Elk (who works frequently with Tkay Maidza) is giving “Move Me” a makeover. It’s dancefloor primed, the bass pulled up front, Kelly’s vocals pitch-shifted and sliced and diced—the sound of a water drop plopping, adding only occasional respite from the frenetic pace.
Wet Tour Dates
Oct. 27 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Oct. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
Oct. 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*
Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*
Nov. 01 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall*
Nov. 02 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*
Nov. 03 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In*
Nov. 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*
Nov. 06 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s*
Nov. 08 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*
Nov. 10 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*
Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*
Nov. 13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*
Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey*
Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine*
Nov. 18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir*
Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial*
Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
Nov. 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
Nov. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
Nov. 25 – Toronto, ON The Garrison
* w/ SOHN