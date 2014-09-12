Wet Sound Entirely Unlike Wet on Elk’s Remix of “Move Me”

It’s been a minute since we heard from Wet, but that’s because they’ve been busy beavering away in the studio recording their debut record (with some rather exciting producers on board). The Brooklyn-based trio’s sparse, affecting and emotionally raw take on R&B-pop has been a favorite for producers to remix since they dropped their four-track EP just under a year ago. See the Branchez remix of “Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl” and Philly producer Noah Breakfast’s rework of “No Lie”—which boasts a super tight verse from Spank Rock.

Now Australian producer Elk (who works frequently with Tkay Maidza) is giving “Move Me” a makeover. It’s dancefloor primed, the bass pulled up front, Kelly’s vocals pitch-shifted and sliced and diced—the sound of a water drop plopping, adding only occasional respite from the frenetic pace.

Videos by VICE

Wet Tour Dates

Oct. 27 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Oct. 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

Oct. 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

Nov. 01 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall*

Nov. 02 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

Nov. 03 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In*

Nov. 04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl*

Nov. 06 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s*

Nov. 08 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada*

Nov. 10 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

Nov. 13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey*

Nov. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine*

Nov. 18 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir*

Nov. 19 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial*

Nov. 20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

Nov. 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

Nov. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

Nov. 25 – Toronto, ON The Garrison

* w/ SOHN