We’ve Been Nominated For a Lovie Award

Everyone loves winning shit. It can be something small; a free shot at a bar, a gift token for some chain-restaurant, or it can be something huge. It doesn’t matter. Getting something in return for nothing is one of life’s greatest pleasures. What’s better, though, is winning something because someone thinks you deserve a prize.

The Lovie Awards is an annual prize that awards the best media companies for putting out the best content. VICE has been nominated for ten awards – and noisey.com has been nominated for best music website. They must have seen the article where we used a CD to pick up poop. Or, on the other hand, they may have seen our pieces about The British Music Scene, our documentary on Grime VS the Police, our interviews with the likes of Lauryn Hill and Danny Brown, or our investigations into drug culture, dealers using Intstagram to sell lean, and whether or not Soundcloud is a positive force within the music industry. We don’t know; all we know is that we’ve been nominated for doing something good.

The awards are voted for by the public. You can vote for noisey.com here. If you don’t, that’s fine. But we would really prefer that you did because then we stand a chance of winning and you, the reader, can be a part of something greater than life.