We’re Holding a Stage at Iceland Airwaves Festival

This November Iceland will play host to the Airwaves Festival. The festival is already great for two reasons (A) the Knife will be playing their last show there and (B) Iceland is beautiful. But it’s about to get even better because we’ve got our own stage, tickets to giveaway, and flights and hotels to make sure you’re able to get there and not stranded when you arrive.

Our stage will play host to Jungle, How to Dress Well, Sísý Ey, Prins Póló, Low Roar (who are excellent), and Nolo. Elsewhere, the festival has booked the likes of Adult Jazz, Caribou, East India Youth, Shura, John Wizards, and literally tonnes more. If you want to win tickets it couldn’t be more simple. All you need to do is pop your email address in the box below, like us on Facebook, and cross all your fingers and hope you win. In the meantime, if you don’t believe your own luck, you can buy tickets here.

