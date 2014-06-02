Who Do These Celebrity Waxworks Actually Look Like?

Our Italian office went for a stroll around Rome’s Wax Museum recently and sent me back a bunch of snaps. I thought I’d pay it forward by translating their post for you guys, but quickly realised I had no idea who the weird waxy figurines in the pictures were supposed to represent.

I figured the best way to identify the waxworks was to run the images through one of those celebrity lookalike websites, but unfortunately the technology isn’t quite as advanced as I’d expected.



Can you guess which celebrity these shitty waxworks look like?

What celebrity does Cleopatra look like?

a) Alicia Keys

b) Molly Sims

c) Newton Faulkner

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Michael Jackson look like?

a) Liza Minnelli

b) Lorde

c) Nick Cannon

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Nelson Mandela look like?

a) Mary J. Blige

b) Freddie Prinze Jr.

c) Morgan Freeman

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does the Prince from Sleeping Beauty look like?

a) Rob Lowe

b) Gary Barlow

c) Chingy

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Brad Pitt look like?

a) Jennifer Aniston

b) Snoop Dogg

c) Matthew Perry

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Barack Obama look like?

a) Kramer

b) Whoopi Goldberg

c) Andrew Keegan

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Pope Benedict XVI look like?

a) Steve Martin

b) Tom Hanks

c) Some other Pope.

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Vladimir Putin look like?

a) Christian Bale

b) Ed Harris

c) Vladimir Putin

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Albert Einstein look like?

a) Courtney Love

b) Alanis Morissette

c) Russell Brand

And the correct answer is:

What celebrity does Hitler look like?

a) Charlie Chaplin

b) Kenneth Branagh

c) Hugh Jackman

And the correct answer is:

