What Happened When London Designer Nasir Teamed up with Grime Star Skepta

Nasir and Skepta teamed up to compose an original song for the soundtrack for Nasir’s SS15 menswear catwalk show and above is a video to accompany the track. Directed by Chris Read and filmed at east London strip club, Metropolis (which has housed many an awesome, non-stripper related party over the years), the floor is populated by gyrating pole dancers poured into Nasir’s logo-emblazoned threads. They twirl and booty bounce over Skepta, and other artists including Boy Better Know, Jammer, D Double E, and Novelist. Below are some behind the scenes shots and a rare interview with the designer.



Noisey: How did you find working with Skepta on the track? What was the collaborative process?

Nasir: Without sounding to cheesy, it was a moment for me cause I’m a fan first, so to be able to make music with someone you been listening to for years is crazy. We met up one afternoon and just talked about stuff and bounced ideas around. It was chill but we dived in. We had a track to make and we had to get to know each other so we had some sessions in the Red Bull studios and got the tune done. That makes it sound simple but it wasn’t. Making the music for a show is like manipulating emotions. It’s a journey and there was more to the soundtrack then the track that you hear. We had seating music intro music and then the final walk out music.

What was your favourite aspect of the night at Metropolis?

There was so many good things happening I can’t say. It’s was just mad. Best party I ever been to.



What did the dancers think of the clothes? Do you prefer seeing your clothes on models or strippers?

They all wanted them and they all kept them so that’s good. If that was my only option I’d 100% choose strippers. I don’t wanna bad mouth models because there’s so many amazing models, but it’s not OK how they are majority white and stick thin. That’s not OK. That is not a healthy look on the world and that don’t encourage unity. When I walk out my front door I see all sorts of people all shape color and creed why would you choose to show your work on majority skinny white girls? That smells fishy to me.





Is music something you’d like to do more of in the future? Would you persue Grime?

Yeah definitely I’m gonna do it. I promise my self that has to happen. It don’t have to be grime but making music has to happen.



What’s the best thing about being a fashion designer?

Seeing your vision become reality is for sure a best thing, but I think the best things are still to come.



What’s your favourite grime track ever?

That’s so hard to answer, but I’m hooked on Rebound X – “Rhythm and Gash” at the moment (below).

