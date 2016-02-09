40 Totally Logical Possibilities for What Kanye’s ‘T.L.O.P.’ Album Title Means

Depending on how you look at it, the roll-out for Kanye West’s seventh solo album has been a rollercoaster of twists, turns, and loop-a-dee-loops through poop-splattered rectums. Or it’s been an infuriatingly inane and dizzy ride on the tea-cups, as we wait for the theme park’s one big ride to open for business.
Today Kanye announced the album has a new name. Well, sort of. He said the record is called T.L.O.P.—initials that stand for something we can assume almost definitely isn’t Teasing Lots of People. He’s also said that anyone who guesses the album’s official name will get tickets to Season 3 and a free pair of Yeezys.
Videos by VICE
But what about us here at Noisey? We like free shit. We like tickets to shit. Hell, we’re here for all we can get. So, here are 40 logical and well-researched suggestions, and, you know, 40 is a high number, so there’s a good mathematical probablity that one of these is 100 percent spot on.
Ten Lambos on Preorder
The Lord of Production (Rap instrumental tribute to Flatley’s Lord of the Dance)
T-Swift Lucked Out People!
Tuscan Leather, Oriental Pleather
Travis, Leave Out the Production!
Theophilus London on Production
Theodore Logan on Production!
The Love of Poop-fingers
Tupac Lives on Privately
Thyme, Lemon, Or Parsley
Tidal is Living On a Prayer
TLOP (It’s just that. A new word he invented, which means ‘cool pants.’)
The Life Of Pablo
Time Line’s Obviously Poppin’
Turbulence Lands Our Planes
The Last Original Pirate (album of Mike Skinner covers)
The Legend Of the Pad
Tyga’s Last Opportunity Please
That Lasagna’s on Point
Teen Love, or Poop
Tyson Lives on Punching
Twitter Learned the Order of Pecking
To Lend Our Prayers
Truly Lovely Ordinary People
The Latency Of Pleasure
Taste! Lust! Or, Power!
The Life Once Promised
Time Lingers On Perpetually
Too Long, Occasionally Perused
The League of Parents
Tony & Lorraine’s Opium Parlour
The Love Of Pastry
Tight Leather Overall Pants
Taking Ls On Principle
Teenage Lutant Oinja Purtles
The Life of Pi
The Last of Prophets
The Last of Profits
This Last One’s Perfect