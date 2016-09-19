What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/18

This week, everyone posed with Martha Stewart on Instagram. No seriously, I had to double check my own account to make sure I wasn’t in a photo with her either. Don’t believe me? You’ll see.

Fat Joe

See? Snoop, Kelis, Fat Joe, and…Martha Stewart.

DJ Khaled

Oh look, and add to that list: DJ Khaled and Robin Thicke.

Beyoncé

Meanwhile Beyoncé gives zero fucks about Martha Stewart. She’s also my Fall Fashion Goals. #hoodieseason

Bebe Rexha

I thought Bebe Rexha was Kylie Jenner again. Sue me.

2 Chainz

The cutest thing about this is that 2 Chainz reposted his own photo.

French Montana

Someone who watches EMPIRE needs to inform me of what this photo means after the episode premieres. Thank you.

2 Chainz

Oh hey, once again it’s Martha Stewart.

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert just summed up my weekend with this photo. Kudos.

Wiz Khalifa

Was Wiz trying to be scary in this photo? If so, he failed because he looks adorable.

Beyoncé

I feel like we needed one more of Beyoncé looking amazing and carefree to add joy to all of our lives.

Rick Ross

Seriously, who else on this planet could pull off a patterned men’s shirt like Rozay? NOBODY. That’s who.

Nas

See? More patterned epicness.

Jenny Lewis



What’s a weekly column without my Jenny Lewis Appreciation Post? Seriously, every time she is next to an American flag, I suddenly feel patriotic. And how is she slaying so hard in a white suit with watercolors on it? How?

Drake

Nef The Pharaoh is so awesome. I’m not entirely sure what Drake is doing in this photo though.

Miley Cyrus

Eh…what’s up…Miley?

Jhene Aiko

#onelovefestival

If Zoe Kravitz and FKA Twigs had a baby…

Kathy Iandoli is buying a new hoodie for the Fall #youcare. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.