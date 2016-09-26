What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/25

So Pumpkin Spice Latte season is officially in full effect, which I feel really separates people more than the upcoming election. And while I don’t really mess with PSLs as a staff, record label, or as a muthafuckin’ crew, I DO fucks with these Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds from Trader Joes. If you’re ever down on your dignity, I suggest you try them. In the meantime, here are this week’s IG pics.

Alicia Keys

I wish I looked like Alicia Keys when I don’t have makeup on.

Madonna

I love how there’s a flower in Madge’s mouth like “Oh lemme class up this photo.”

DJ Snake

DJ Snake took some time to head over to the set of 8 Mile 2 to kick it with Biebs who will play the role of B Rabbit’s son, B Bunny. JK I just miss Bieber’s IG account and am being a creative brat about it.

DJ Khaled

“Alright guys, give each other a pound, but connect like a secret handshake. Khaled, stare lovingly at Drake. Drake, stare back lovingly, but not like Rihanna-stare lovingly. Pretend Khaled is in the NBA. Yes! That’s the look.”

Rihanna

Rihanna’s middle finger deserves its own IG account. Can some mega fan get on that? Drake is too busy at the moment, but someone else should do it.

Erykah Badu

Somewhere a hipster has tears in their eyes knowing they could never be THIS hipster in a photo while not looking hipster at all.

2 Chainz

This week, we tragically lost a real one. Rest In Peace to Bankhead legend, Shawty Lo.

Vic Mensa

I bet crepes never imagined being in a photo with a graffiti backdrop, but Vic Mensa certainly made that happen.

Miley Cyrus

Four legends in one photo: Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, and Miley Cyrus’ breasts. The JJ initials were a nice touch.

Demi Lovato

Posting to actually remind myself to buy this Spiritual Gangster t-shirt, since I’ve wanted it for a year now. Welcome to my internal monologue.

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty is contemplating what this Gucci beanie is doing on his head.

Britney Spears

Something about this photo screams “Sue from Accounting, who drinks out of her New York City mug everyday at her cubicle and tells everyone about that one time she went to Rockefeller Center.”

Busta Rhymes

Oh, wait I get it. The can is like a giant cigar or blunt and then the smoke and the “Burn” and the…yeah, okay I get it. Only when I see the word “Burn” I think of the Ellie Goulding single so this isn’t effective marketing to me. If anything it makes me wanna re-buy Ellie’s single off iTunes.

Ellie Goulding

Honestly the most beautifully mesmerising and fun show, Congratulations @fendi thank you for having me x

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:45am PDT



Speaking of Ellie Goulding. Hey girl, looking fierce.

Jermaine Dupri

Linked wit the @rapgamelifetime crew in ATL @mikekalombo @bryanmichaelcox @zaytovenbeatz @sosobrat @jermainedupri @johnjohndadon Friday at 10pm on Lifetime #TheRapGame

A photo posted by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Sep 21, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT



I can’t not post a pic of Da Brat and JD in the same photo. Come on now.

Kathy Iandoli is Funkdafied. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.