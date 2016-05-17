Sorry, but Chance the Rapper Is Wrong When He Says There’s No Twitter in Heaven



Illustration by Kat Aileen

There’s a line on Chance the Rapper’s new album, Coloring Book, that goes: “Ain’t no Twitter in heaven.”

Videos by VICE

This got us thinking. How does Chance know there is no Twitter in Heaven? How can anyone be so sure about the existence of social media in the afterlife? With all due respect to Chance, we choose to believe that Twitter does exist in heaven. Please respect our religious views.

Then we started imagining Heaven’s Twitter, and how different it must be than the Twitter we use here on Earth. So in case you fear the uncertainty of the great beyond, have no fear. The Twitter in Heaven is an wonderful place. Here’s what it’s like up there…