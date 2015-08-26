What We Know So Far About the Killing of Two Journalists on Live TV This Morning

Image via Twitter

Two television journalists from Roanoke, Virginia, CBS affiliate WDBJ were shot and killed during a live broadcast around 6:45 AM on Wednesday morning. A woman being interviewed was also wounded in the shooting, which took place at a shopping mall called Bridgewater Plaza in the community of Moneta.

The journalists were 24-year-old reporter Alison Parker and 27-year-old photographer Adam Ward. At least eight shots were fired. Later in the morning, the shooter was reported to have killed himself, but even though he turned a gun on himself, he apparently survived.

UPDATE: Vester Lee Flanagan, the alleged shooter in Virginia, attempted to kill himself and is in critical condition — Newsweek (@Newsweek)August 26, 2015

As a local NBC affiliate reports, the suspect is believed by Virginia officials to be a disgruntled ex-employee named Vester Lee Flanigan who went by the name Bryce Williams while employed with WDBJ. Flanigan apparently posted graphic videos of the attack and the moments preceding it on his Twitter account, which has since been suspended.

ABC News said in a tweet that they had received a fax from someone purporting to be the shooter.

At the time of the shooting, Parker was interviewing Vicki Gardner, the director of Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. Gardner, who was shot in the back, has reportedly already been through successful surgery.

WDBJ7 General Manager and Vice President Jeff Marks went on air at 8:45 AM, and confirmed Parker and Ward’s deaths, saying, “We always say ‘senseless’ crime. How can this individual have robbed Alison and Adam’s families of their lives and loves?”

A source told the New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza that the suspect—who worked at the network for about a year—is also believed to be “the victim’s ex-boyfriend”:

A source in Virginia close to the police who are working on this case tells me that they believe the shooter is victim’s ex-boyfriend. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza)August 26, 2015

Parker and Ward were both in committed relationships with other employees at the network. Parker and another anchor at the station, Chris Hurst, were planning to get married, he tweeted after the attack. Ward was engaged to producer Melissa Ott.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.