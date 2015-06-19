What White Supremacists Are Saying Online About the South Carolina Church Shooting

Commenters at the white nationalist Vanguard News Network react to the killing of nine people at an historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Law enforcement has reportedly apprehended Dylann Storm Roof, the 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed nine people at an historic black church in South Carolina on Wednesday night. Details are still emerging about his life, but the motive seemed to become quite clear when a survivor of the attack relayed a hateful and terrifying message.

“I have to do it,” Roof apparently explained to his victims, all of whom were black. “You rape our women and you’re taking over our country, and you have to go.”

There are 19 hate groups currently operating in South Carolina, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). One of those groups is a part of the Nation of Islam, and another solely focuses on discrimination against LGBT individuals. The rest, however, are either chapters of the Ku Klux Klan or white nationalist, anti-immigration, neo-Nazi, and neo-Confederate sympathisers. None of these groups have claimed affiliation with Roof as of yet—though Roof has been photographed wearing a jacket adorned with the flags of Apartheid-era South Africa and Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), suggesting, at least, that he may have held some pretty traditional racist views.

That begs the question: What are avowed white supremacists saying about the shooting? There’s no Official Racist Neo-Nazi Spokesperson, but there are plenty of places where these people gather to share their views. Stormfront—which SPLC considers the first major internet hate site—has been around since the 90s in various forms. There’s also the Vanguard News Network (VNN), which was launched in 2000 as a place for Holocaust deniers and neo-Nazis to spew their nastiness unchecked.

Here’s what some of these forums’ users have had to say so far.

Stormfront

White Virginian:

“Obviously I am very against this heinous act of violence. Although a White guy going on a mass shooting is made such a big event because it happens so rarely. Blacks commit mass shootings everyday in every major US city.”

maththeorylover2008:

“Well….they can’t blame the police for this one!!

But, worse, the White residents of Charleston may have to tread carefully. But it is still too early to tell and as I mentioned earlier this guy could just be a W****er who snapped or had some other falling out.”

Johnny Simcox X:

“I pray for all the whites in that area and elsewhere that will be killed and raped using this as an excuse.”

White Nationhood:

“I’m really hoping this guy isn’t one of us but at the end of the day that is not going to matter to those who are hell bent on destroying our race. Stay prepared and watch out for your loved ones, this is going to be a horrifying summer.”

LeonidasThe2:

“Yes, you dont go bombing churches period. I just want to go on the record that I am completely against this as a White Nationalist.

I hope he is not of our people. Regardless, what a coward.”

Catcher:

“I feel so damn alone it is making me angry. My family is NOT racially aware, they laugh at me. I have no weapons. My former friends are cowards and weak. I get more anxious every damn day knowing my enemies are growing around me and a weakling like my own mother smiles and believes we all are “just” human.

SouthernCornbread:

“You know, what if the perp was actually Black? I know it sounds crazy, but think about it. Make-up can do a lot. Maybe I am wrong, but I am always skeptical.”

Artemis Drake:

“All of these faces that we’ll be seeing will have to be run through the Crisis Actors database, but the playwrights probably learned from their F-ups after the last couple of atrocities.”

Vanguard News Network

Vijay Coomar:

“I hereby nominate this man for the 2015 Nobel peace prize. ugly coons create menace filth entropy and destroy the peace serenity calm and equlibrium that my dear YT has created. so eliminating niggers is equivalent to ushering in peace calm and equilibrium. more power to this guy. just imagine the situation if all white men were like this. we would have eternal peace.

Therefore, noble peace prize”

Sean Gruber:

“Thank God he didn’t attack a synagogue or any powerful jews. Isn’t it lucky that things always work out that way?”

Eric Powers:

“This sounds suspiciously like a government false flag. Young White male with sandy blonde hair shoots up a Nigger Church in the middle of Charleston, SC and vanishes without a trace into the night.

Now the media is focusing on the “White shooter”. FBI investigating hate crime. Has all the fingerprints of a government sponsored media coordinated false flag designed to stoke racial tensions and further clamp down on “White Supremacy”.”



