Craig David Alert! Here’s His and Big Narstie’s “When The Bassline Drops” Video

Craig David’s renaissance is at a peak right now. In fact, it’s not even a renaissance, it’s a redemptive reassertment of one of the UK’s top tier talents. Here’s where we’d usually tell you the story about what Craig’s been up to in the last few months, but of course you already know. He hopped on an instrumental of Bieber’s “Where Are U Now” on, of all places, a takeover on BBC Radio 1Xtra by UK’s number one Pirate DJs (and stars of the BBC Three show) Kurupt FM and the rest is history. So here’s the latest bit of action from Craig: it’s the video for “When The Bassline Drops”, his collaboration with Big Narstie. In it, Craig and Narstie tear up the club as part of Craig’s TS5 show. Narstie drops some legendary bars. Watch below:

Click here to download or stream the track.

Wanna come see Craig David tear up the club for yourself? He’s going to be taking his TS5 party to the Ibiza Rocks Hotel for a residency in 2016. Obviously it’s going to be amazing because Craig David x Sun = vibes. Info below: