Where Is the Frank Ocean Album?





The main point of concern for many music fans today is that Frank Ocean hasn’t released his second album. When Frank announced the release of the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Channel Orange in a Tumblr post earlier this year, he hash-tagged the date #July2015, #Issue1 and #Album3. Some fans were then lead to believe Frank meant the album would be released on July 20, 15, the news circulated Twitter, and now people are bummed the album hasn’t dropped.



Essentially, the internet is mad at itself. The self-perpetuating circle of thirst for Frank Ocean’s sophomore album conjured up a July 20 release date from the most far-reaching straw of information—a hash-tag that says July 2015, not the 20th of July – and coteries of Hypebeasts are spilling jamba juice over their Twitter timelines, blaming Frank for “forgetting” to release his new album. As the popular alternative rock group Lit once sang, y’all your “own worst enemy”. There was no official source. These people propagating the rumour are the same breed of people who plaster Facebook with fake news stories about NASA discovering a planet made from marijuana. Besides – albums come out on Friday now. I guess no one noticed the music industry’s “revolutionary” change.



The good news, though, is that Frank Ocean’s album is on its way. Here’s what we know: the album is “coming soon”, after one fan spoke with Frank; it’s rumoured to focus on rap, because Frank was kicked out of sessions for Beach Boy Brian Wilson’s latest record after spitting bars; some of it’s been recorded at Abbey Road; there are less than two weeks left to get upset, send out more memes of Frank checking his watch in Odd Future’s “Oldie”, to bump Nostalgia, Ultra for the infinitive time, until his #July2015 prospective release date becomes redundant. We’ve still got time.

Because of the impending closure of the release date window, lots of people are concerned the Frank Ocean album will drop imminently. What happens if you miss it? Don’t worry, bruh! We’ve got your back. Here are some useful signs to watch out for. A selection of tried-and-tested clues that Frank Ocean’s second album has been released.

A Twitch in the Left Eye

(via)

If you start blinking uncontrollably between the hours of 5 and 7 in the morning, you might consider checking Twitter, because – according to ancient Chinese mythology—a twitch in the left eye means a special guest will come. If it’s the right, then everything will go well. Both? Double whammy, baby!

A Bird has Shit in your Hand

You’re walking home and a magpie has projected the contents of its innards onto your palm. Yuck, right? Not so much. Bird poop brings good news, luck and opportunities, so get yourself home immediately!

You’ve Put your T-Shirt on the Wrong Way Round

Common idiocy? Not if you know what to look out for. Putting your clothes on the wrong way round is said to be a sign of extreme good fortune. If you wake up tomorrow morning and find your T-Shirt on the wrong way round, you might want to check iTunes because – BANGO: Frank Ocean’s second album is about to be released.

People in Your Phonebook Are Ignoring You

Think about this: someone has “read” your message, they haven’t replied, it’s been three hours, and they’ve been online at least five times since? Time to put two and two together. Frank Ocean’s album has been released! They’re spreading the word.

Find a Penny, Pick it up, All Day Long You’ll Have Good Luck

So, you’ve found a two pence piece on the floor and you’re wondering what it all means. Here’s a hint: Frank Ocean’s released his album.

“Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck”

The Album is Online and on the Front Page of Every Music Website

Unbelievable! You won’t be able to miss this one.

You can find Ryan Bassil on Twitter: @RyanBassil