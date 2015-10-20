Whirr Got Dropped by Their Record Label for Tweeting Transphobic Bullshit

G.L.O.S.S. is a punk band who released one of the most important demos of the last few years a few months ago—five brutal and forceful transgender anthems. Before we even continue, you should go listen to it.
Whirr is some run-of-the-mill shoegaze band that attempts to stay relevant by hurling bullshit on the internet.
Whirr hurled such bullshit tonight about G.L.O.S.S. and it did not work out for them. It all started with this bullshit tweet:
They then explained further to those who asked what the fuck they were talking about with that bullshit:
And then the one that pushed it over the edge, which I’m hesitant to even include, but it’s good to see the bullshit that we are dealing with here.
Many people did not care for this bullshit and were vocal about it:
And possibly the most accurately cutting critique:
The singer of G.L.O.S.S. even apparently joined Twitter to dig into the bullshit:
Then, Whirr’s label, Run for Cover Records, through whom they have released two splits and an EP, promptly got involved.
There you have it. The internet was swift and merciless. Whirr’s most recent LP was released on Graveface Records who have not yet weighed in. Whirr continues to tweet bullshit.