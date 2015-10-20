Whirr Got Dropped by Their Record Label for Tweeting Transphobic Bullshit

G.L.O.S.S. is a punk band who released one of the most important demos of the last few years a few months ago—five brutal and forceful transgender anthems. Before we even continue, you should go listen to it.

Whirr is some run-of-the-mill shoegaze band that attempts to stay relevant by hurling bullshit on the internet.

Whirr hurled such bullshit tonight about G.L.O.S.S. and it did not work out for them. It all started with this bullshit tweet:

Lol @ G.L.O.S.S — Whirr (@free_whirl) October 17, 2015



They then explained further to those who asked what the fuck they were talking about with that bullshit:

@samufiser misogyny is hating women. g.l.o.s.s. Is just a bunch of boys running around in panties making shitty music. — Whirr (@free_whirl) October 19, 2015



And then the one that pushed it over the edge, which I’m hesitant to even include, but it’s good to see the bullshit that we are dealing with here.



Many people did not care for this bullshit and were vocal about it:

lol @free_whirl like cultural vapor grasping @ straws by using “shock value” to get people to say your band’s name bc otherwise no one would — waxahatchee (@k_crutchfield) October 20, 2015

Can Whirr be set on fire — ADULT MOM (@adultmomband) October 20, 2015

Upside: there r so many other boring MBV-worshiping talentless hack bands out there that u can listen to sans transphobia! #fuckwhirr4e — Chumped (@ChumpedBand) October 20, 2015

And possibly the most accurately cutting critique:

The singer of G.L.O.S.S. even apparently joined Twitter to dig into the bullshit:

@free_whirl r u just sad u missed the boat on punk and play music for people with Macklemore hair who blog about bacon-infused bloodymarys? — SadieSwitchblade (@trannyterrorist) October 20, 2015

@trannyterrorist nothing will ever change that fact that your band is literally the goofiest thing on earth. — Whirr (@free_whirl) October 20, 2015



Then, Whirr’s label, Run for Cover Records, through whom they have released two splits and an EP, promptly got involved.

We as individuals and as a label are accepting of all people and require the same from the bands and people we work with… — Run For Cover (@rfcrecords) October 20, 2015

We will not be working with Whirr from this point on and do not support that behavior in anyway. We will post a full statement tomorrow. — Run For Cover (@rfcrecords) October 20, 2015

G.L.O.S.S. is awesome and crucially important and we need more bands like them. — Run For Cover (@rfcrecords) October 20, 2015

There you have it. The internet was swift and merciless. Whirr’s most recent LP was released on Graveface Records who have not yet weighed in. Whirr continues to tweet bullshit.