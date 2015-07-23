Fall in Love with White Sea, Who Want You to “Stay Young, Get Stoned”

If you weren’t aware, Morgan Kibby is that angelic vocal counterpoint to Anthony Gonzalez on M83’s last unforgettable LP Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Now that Gonzalez is out crafting the new LP, Kibby is focusing her energies on her own effort, White Sea. The band uses some of the same references as M83 as a jumping off point, but heads into different directions with warm analog synths on both her 2014 LP In Cold Blood as well as her latest track “Stay Young, Get Stoned.” Stream that below for the first time and get it via iTunes tomorrow, just in time for you to sing along at her appearance at Lollapalooza on August 1.