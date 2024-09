A couple weeks back Burger King released a version of the notorious Black Whopper in honour of Halloween. The burger is pretty gnarly to look at, and it can turn your poop a radioactive green, but it makes a hell of a photo prop. Claire Christerson, a regular VICE contributor, decided to throw a gathering in celebration of the foul soon-to-be annual novelty, with a few of her spooky friends.

All photographs by Claire Christerson. Styling/Makeup Assistant: Luna Ray Smith.