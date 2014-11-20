Why Can’t I Stop Laughing at This Lenny Kravitz Parody Video?

​There’s a new version of “Fly Away” by Lenny Kravitz out. Weird Al skipped parodying it back in 1998, so avid YouTuber ​Neil Cicierega has taken a stab it, editing the vocals to focus on Kravitz’s obsession with dragonflies and Milky Way bars. Yes, in 2014. Why the fuck not in 2014?

It’s an odd parodying style – latching onto a couple odd snippets of lyrics and then editing the song to be about only those things – but it follows in a proud tradition. Er, a tradition, at least. The ​”Mom’s Spaghetti” parody of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” is an equally bizarre and hilarious example of this type, though it’s a bit more… abstract? Sure, that’s the word I’m going for.

Both of these are funny not because they’re saying anything urgent, or even pointing out a flaw in the song. They just sneak up with an idea so stupid you think there has to be more to it than that. But there’s just that one thing for three unrelenting minutes, and somehow it works. Just like a dragonfly.

