Why Did Justin Bieber Walk Out On This Spanish Radio Interview?

Here’s a fun game: count how many times you cringe while watching this Justin Bieber interview with a Spanish radio show. If it’s less than five then congratulations, you are now legally able to host a terrible Spanish radio show of your own! This one looked rough from the start, as a hooded Bieber grimaces through the pain of terrible questions like “do you drink?” and “who dresses you?” About eight minutes into it, only three of which are in English, Justin gets up and just walks out of the room, leaving the team to yell out his name for no reason.

There’s no definite answer as to why Justin got up, but based on his facial expressions when he heard that people in Spain still go to discos, one can only assume that it was a matter of honour. Justin likely had more important things to attend to, like vandalizing locations across the world with spray paint in an attempt to spread the tracklist of Purpose, his upcoming album.

Slava Pastuk is on the case. Follow him on Twitter.