Yo, Wilco Just Released a New Album Called ‘Star Wars’ for Free

Before their headlining set at this weekend’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Wilco just put out a new album—for motherfuckin’ free (for “a limited time”). It’s called Star Wars, which seems like a pretty cool title because a) that’s the greatest trilogy of all time and b) when I was in Colorado last summer “Star Wars” was the name of an incredible strain of weed I purchased legally. Check it over at the band’s website after entering your email. It’s still downloading for us, so we have no idea if it’s good or not, but it’s probably good, because Wilco is good. Download it here, start rolling a joint, and enjoy your Thursday night.