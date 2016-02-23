Wake the Fuck Up and Hear Wiley Remind Everyone Why He’s the Godfather of Grime

It’s been time since we heard Wiley and Slimzee’s bang heads on London’s Rinse FM set. For all the young ones out there, a quick history lesson: as one of the co-founders of Rinse, and as one of the titans of grime’s early years, Slimzee held the ones and twos in most of the genre’s classic sets of yore. And when him and Wiley came together, which they would for sets from Sidewinder to pirate radio, they were cemented as the solid gold standard for spitting live across the airwaves.

Last night Slimzee and Wiley went at it again and appeared in a two-hour set on Rinse FM. By all standards, it’s up there. By which we mean it’s so hype it will shock you stronger in the AM than a litre bottle of Lucozade Orange. More than anything, it’s also proof as to why Wiley remains the grime godfather. His flow sounds so effortlessly smooth, like a river careening in and around syllables. Listen below.