Will Butler has shared a new song for your Christmas Eve dinner called “City on a Hill,” a lovely little piano ballad that features the Arcade Fire member encouraging listeners to embrace the holidays so we don’t let the terrorists win. “Fuck off, I’m not gonna die from a terrorist bullet or from a radical spy,” he sings with conviction, “I could die in a car crash tonight or from a lightning strike.” Stream it below. And then remember the time our Will Bulter hunted Will Butler.