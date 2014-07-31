Stream “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” by William Bell with the Stax Music Academy feat. Snoop Dogg

On September 12, Martin Shore’s documentary Take Me to the River hits US theaters, a film that examines the influence of Memphis culture on the America’s music scene, focusing on the struggles of racism and segregation that have plagued the south. The doc is narrated by Terrence Howard, and features cameos from Mavis Staples, Otis Clay, Yo Gotti, William Bell, and Snoop Dogg himself.

On that note, Noisey is premiering the lead track from the movie’s companion album, Take Me to the River: Music from the Motion Picture. The song is “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” by William Bell with the STAX Music Academy Students featuring Snoop Dogg, a modern interpretation of the soul classic. And, probably because he’s Uncle Snoop, the rapper slides in oh-so-naturally on the beat. God, Snoop Dogg is so sweet. Stream it below:

The album comes out on September 9 via Stax Records/Concord Music Group. You can pre-order it here. Below, watch a teaser for the film that goes behind the scenes with William Bell and Snoop Dogg.

@ericsundy