Willow Smith Just Dropped Her Debut Album

The only thing Willow Smith has tweeted this month are the words “Dec 11” and now it all makes sense. This morning the singer did a Beyonce and dropped her debut album Ardipithecus, which is now available on U.S. iTunes here.

Willow has explained the album’s title and concept as follows:

“Ardipithecus Ramidus is the scientific name of the first hominid bones found on earth. I wanted to name my musical compilation after it because, while I was making these songs I was in such a transitional state. Digging deep in the soil of my heart and finding bits and pieces of my ancient self that tell stories, which end up being the lyrics to the songs. Ardipithecusis my first album in my entire career and it makes me feel so blessed to be able to share my evolution with the LightEaters as I continue excavating my inner worlds…”

The record features Willow’s older brother AcE (aka Trey Smith) on three tracks, and frequent collaborator JABS on two. Smith is credited as sole songwriter on 14 of the 15 tracks and sole producer on 10. You can listen to “F Q-C #8” below.