So who were the Winners and Losers from the first Chart To Include Streaming?

So after months of talking about it, and some concerns raised, the Official Charts Company finally incorporated streaming into the UK Top 40. If you play a track on Spotify (or Deezer or some other services no one has ever heard of) it will now count towards its chart position. As we’ve talked about before, charts might seem like some archaic nerd thing that now have as much relevance to popular music as plays on Myspace or sales from the Britannia Music Club. But the reality is that labels, artists, radio and festivals still give a shit about chart positions. Getting a good one can change your career.

In this new regime, a track will have to be streamed 100 times for it to count towards the chart as much as one paid-for download. You might therefore assume that streaming wouldn’t make that big a difference and to be honest, in most cases, it didn’t. Ariana Grande was still number one, as she would have been if streaming had nothing to do with it. Ella Henderson and George Ezra filled up the rest of the top three, also unaffected by the new data. But there were some big winners and losers further down the chart. We’ve been crunching the numbers and talking to labels and here seems to be the deal:

THE LOSERS

The toughest break comes for DJ Fresh, a slightly scummy D&B DJ who was transformed into a mainstage headliner when he worked out how to make radio friendly hits. Previous tracks “Hot Right Now”, “Gold Dust” and “Louder” all enjoyed massive success. He should have gone in at number 7 this week too, but ended up at number 10 because his track had been streamed way less than more traditional popstars like Sam Smith.

I’m weirdly obsessed with Becky Hill. People keeping telling me that she’s this down to earth girl who loves house music but I can’t get over the fact she was on The Voice, released a Paolo Nutini cover and looks so normcore you could lose her in a branch of M&S because camouflage. Anyway, “Gecko” is easily the best song in the top 10 right now and has already been number 1. It would have been number 4 this week, but ended up at number 5 because of the boost given to Ed Sheeran from streaming.