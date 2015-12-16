Wiz Khalifa Just Dropped ‘Cabin Fever 3’

Trap Wiz is back, as the Pittsburgh rapper has suddenly released Cabin Fever 3 to the chagrin of millions of stoners worldwide. With guest verses from Kevin Gates, Juicy J, Problem, and Yo Gotti, the tape has a little something for everyone who is looking to incorporate all of 2015’s hottest dance moves into one song. TM88 and Sonny Digital have given you more than enough production to dab to, and about halfway through the project you may start to swinging your limbs at seemingly random in the hopes of creating your very own dance. Let us know whether or not you succeed by sending a Vine to the Noisey Music Twitter, and we promise to share it around the office, unbeknownst to you.

