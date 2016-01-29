Wiz Khalifa Yells “Fuck Kanye” During A Show in Argentina



Screenshot via YouTube

Yesterday was a rough day for Wiz Khalifa. After randomly calling out Kanye for changing his album title to Waves, Yeezy who is apparently not above being “petty” decided to go on an epic Twitter tirade. Insulting everything from the Pittsburgh rapper’s choice in pants, stealing Cudi’s flow all before claiming “you wouldn’t have a child if it wasn’t for me.” Well, it seems things haven’t subsided between the two as Wiz, during a concert in Argentina passionately stated “Fuck Kanye.” Clearly, this beef ain’t over but maybe his anti-Kanye sentiments might get people to buy his new album.