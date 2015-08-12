Dive Into Wolkoff’s New Tune “Hand it to the Bandit”

Magical Ms. Wolkoff returns! OK, it wasn’t that long ago that we premiered her collaboration with The Hood Internet, but below is her latest tune—the fourth track of hers to escape into the world—and another springy pop gem brought to life with help of producer Icarus Moth. These songs came about during a particularly fertile period where Wolkoff was splitting her time between her day job and teaching herself the particulars of production so that she could stand up as an awesome autonomous creative force. And then she met Icarus Moth and the final brick fell into place. It’s still early days for the singer in this current guise, but she’s got Kate Bush-ian synth songs flowing from the many tips of her very long, lustrous hair.

Addiontionally her live show involves painted people. See here for evidence.

In the meantime listen to “Hand it to the Bandit,” premiering below, which tips its hat to the 80s, Scandi-pop, and urges the listener to shimmy shake from the first play. “I could really go for a cold one now…” she sings sweetly. Feel you girl, feel you.

Wolfkoff Tour Dates

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Hall

9/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Babys All Right (EP Release Show)



