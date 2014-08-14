Become a Gym Class Hero in the New Video for Woman’s Hour’s “In Stillness We Remain”

Middle school gym class isn’t exactly a place most people look back upon fondly. A bastion of ill fitting uniforms and adolescent gawkiness, thinking of it now is cringe-inducing. Who else hated trying to climb the rope? London-based indie pop group Woman’s Hour new video for “In Stillness We Remain” reimagines the vibe of gym class. A trio of girls and a trio of boys execute a dance as earnest as the song, spinning unselfconsciously.
Filmed at Queen Katherine School, the secondary school home of the members of Woman’s Hour, the kids choreographed the dance themselves. Directed by lead singer Fiona Burgess, it reads as an intimate conversation between children and the music. It’s not polished or perfect, and yet despite that (or because of it) the end result is charming. It’s poignant and nuanced, enough to make you crack a smile and let your awkward memories fade.
UK Noisey fans can catch Woman’s Hour as they play shows throughout the UK like Bestival and Green Man Festival. Then, they’ll be hopping across the pond for their first North America headline tour.
WOMAN’S HOUR TOUR DATES:
Sat. Aug. 16 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
Fri. Aug. 29 – Bingley, UK @ Bingley Music Live
Thu. Sept. 4 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Bestival
Tue. Sept. 23 – London, UK @ Village Underground
Wed. Sept. 24 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
Thu. Sept. 25 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
Fri. Sept. 26 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
Sat. Sept. 27 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
Fri. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
Sat. Oct. 4 – Oneonta, NY @ SUNY Oneonta @ Fine Arts Building Room
Mon. Oct. 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel
Tue. Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
Thu. Oct. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Fri. Oct. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Tue. Oct. 14 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
Wed. Oct. 15 – Nottingham, UK @ Stealth
Thu. Oct. 16 – Glasgow, UK @ Tuts
Fri. Oct. 17 – Liverpool, UK @ East Village Loft
Sat. Oct. 18 – Cardiff, UK @ Buffalo Bar
Tue. Oct. 21 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotov Exil
Wed. Oct. 22 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Fri. Oct. 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
Sat. Oct. 25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/Witloofbar
Tue. Oct. 28 – Oslo, NO @ Vanguard
Wed. Oct. 29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lilla Hotellbaren
Thu. Oct. 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar