Watch Woodie Smalls Have a Hyperreal Birthday Party in “About the Dutch”

You don’t usually associate Belgium – a country where the rivers flow with chocolate, the streets are lined with mussels, and everyone works for the European Union – with hip-hop. Yet here’s the young Woodie Smalls, dropping a melodic rap banger so naturally you’d think he was closer to the West Coast than West Flanders. (Geographical joke there for all the Belgian readers.)

Woodie was inspired to rap at the age of eight after seeing his older cousin drop bars. Then, an adolescent diet of Pharrell, Kanye and Lil Wayne saw him flourish into the Biggie quoting rapper you see today. This track, “About the Dutch” is where to go when you’re in that College Dropout kinda mood, but you’ve listened to College Dropout 800 times, and if you don’t start listening to some new shit then you’re going to start culturally retracting.

The matching video feels like some sort of hyperreal birthday party. Woodie explains:

“Initially we planned on doing something totally different but ran into some problems clearing locations. As a response to that we came up with this idea to build our own sets and make it all look a bit weird and surreal. We hustled some props left and right to fit our vision and bit by bit we all felt this look and overal fun vibe worked way better with the track.”

“About the Dutch” is taken from Woodie Smalls’ forthcoming album, Soft Parade, out September 18.