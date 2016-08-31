Watch Yolandi Drug Her Parents and Go Party in Die Antwoord’s New Video for “Banana Brain”

In Die Antwoord’s new video for “Banana Brain,” Yolandi Visser drugs her parents with some sleeping pills, jumps into Ninja’s car, goes to a house party, takes some drugs, does some making out, and then gets home as the sun rises. As is her wont. When the track dropped a few weeks back we said it was “the perfect accompaniment to the most hedonistic, thrill-seeking, drug fuelled adventures into senseless nirvana, and also the absolute worst thing to listen to the morning after.” And here, with all the Day Glo debauchery they can muster, is what that looks like.

Mount Ninji and Da Nice Time Kid, the duo’s fourth studio album, is out September 16. It features Dita von Teese and Jack Black. According to the band, ot came about “When Ninji, ¥o-landi and God hooked up with The Black Goat.”

