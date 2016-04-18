YG and Nipsey Hussle Get Angry and Political in “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)”

Not sure if you’ve noticed recently but a lot of people really, really don’t like Donald Trump in his run for candidacy for U.S. Presidency. It might be because, well, his proposed policies have been really shitty to those who aren’t white. So who better to write an effective protest track than YG and Nipsey Hussle. The two paired together to drop a new track, aptly titled “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).” The video for the track features several neighborhoods in Los Angeles joining together in protest of Trump. The video is edited as such to show a mostly black and white color scheme, before bringing together both blue and red, representing opposing gangs coming together in a common goal and vision against racist, hateful bullshit.

In a recent interview with Complex, YG spoke at length about his creation of the song, saying “We speaking for a lot of people who are not really speaking up or they got nobody in no situation that’s really gonna put it all on the line for they race [and] they culture.”