Miike Snow’s Rework of Yoko Ono’s “Catman” Is All Kinds of Bonkers

Yoko is ramping up for the release of her new album, the brilliantly titled Yes, I’m a Witch Too (out February 19)—ostensibly the follow up to her 2007 all star remix record, Yes, I’m a Witch, where she invited a bunch of awesome musicians to rework cuts from her back catalogue.

Back then Cat Power, Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce, Peaches, The Flaming Lips, and many more stepped up to the plate. This time around Peter, Bjorn and John, Death Cab for Cutie, Tune-Yards, and Ebony Bones are just a few who step up to the plate.

Below is the premiere of Miike Snow’s reinterpretation of “Catman.” Pulled from Ono’s 1973 album Approximately Infinite Universe, the original is, unsurprisingly, pretty bananas even without Miike Snow’s magic: a sax-blasted freakout which sees her caterwauling in the closing bars with freeform abandon. (On a side note: that album also features a song entitled “I Felt Like Smashing My Face in a Clear Glass Window.” Man, she has such a way with words.)

But anyway! To Miike Snow’s version—which basically sounds like Harajuku-and-Atari-enamored aliens have abducted the master tapes and gone to town. Nice job!

Yes, I’m a Witch Too is out on 2.19 via Manimal Vinyl.