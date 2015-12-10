You Can Now Listen to Those Leaked Brand New Demos from 2006 Online (Again)

You may or may not be aware that Brand New recently released a cassette of leaked demos from 2006 through their own label, Procrastinate. They didn’t make much of a song and dance about it, but it’s currently the only official release of the tracks and yes, they have been reworked. The tapes are presently out of stock, but thanks to one kind Soundcloud user you can now listen to the whole thing online (again). Brand New probably won’t like that, but then they haven’t released an album since 2009 so this (and that one new track called “Mene” they released back in April) is all we have to cling to.

The track list includes “Brother’s Song” (often referred to as “Untitled 03”), an early version of “Yeah (Sowing Season)”, and loads of other great stuff because it is a scientific fact that Brand New have never written a bad song ever.

The tape also comes with a thank you note which explains their history and why they’ve been released. It reads:

“In 2006, these 9 songs were part of a larger group of songs that we were working on for our third album, the one that later that year would become ‘The Devil and God are Raging Inside Me’. When they leaked onto the internet we felt that their worth as potential album pieces was compromised, so we abandoned many of them.

“Our fans, however, would not let them die so easily. So this tape is a thank you to all of you who ever heard these songs and came to care about them in the same way we always have.”

Listen below and keep an eye out for re-runs of the cassette here.