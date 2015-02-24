You Need Arthur McArthur’s Fetty Wap/Queen “Trap Queen” Mash-Up in Your Life

Don’t ever let terrible accompanying art stop you from pressing play on a Soundcloud link. Take for instance this Fetty Wap remix by Arthur McArthur where the Toronto producer manages to fit every song by Queen that you’ve ever cared about into the time it takes to listen to “Trap Queen.” Listen to the laments of unloved trap queens being sewn into “Bohemian Rhapsody” and take in how “We Will Rock You” is reworked to be a masterful ode to entering bandos. If you’ve never heard a single Queen song, save yourself the effort and take in this Fetty Wap-flavoured fix. It’s fairly established that Migos are better than The Beatles, but Arthur McArthur may have just put Fetty Wap in the classic rock challenger category too.

Since McArthur didn’t give this remix the amazing pun title it deserves, the Noisey team would like to suggest a few, free of charge:

