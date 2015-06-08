You’ll Get a Ton of Art World Cred For Watching F. Valentin’s New Video “Amager Strand Pt 1″

“Amager Strand Pt. 1” which is directed by F. Valentin himself, plays like the perfect soundtrack to a David Lynch movie, scoring the vague storyline of the two characters who dwell in the realm of bizarre. The track starts out slow and ambient as we meet the first character, a seemingly wealthy, well dressed man with unkempt long hair whose face is blacked out in dark paint. As the second character arrives, a thin blonde woman with long hair and large breasts, the music explodes into a static noise atmosphere with just one repeating chord playing throughout the rest of the eight minute long video. The best we have in terms of a plot is the fact that the woman comes bearing a hammer, a MacGuffin perhaps, that is revealed in the beginning of the story and then done away with and forgotten by the end as our heroine is driven around sipping cocktails and then dancing in front of bright LED lights. One might suggest the video is a commentary on the stereotypical “Amager Girl,” a generally despised character with bad extensions and fake tits who manipulates anonymous men at the clubs for free drinks and a table to dance on every weekend. Or one might have no idea what the fuck they’re talking about.

This track off of the upcoming album “F. Valentin – Amager Strand,” will be the first album Frederik Valentin has produced under his own name. You might have heard his music under his pseudonym Complicated Universal Cum, under which he released four albums. With F. Valentin the music has become more synthesized and ambient, but the video adheres to his signature style of everything simple, beautiful, conceptual, and a little mindfucking to be totally honest. As a music video director, Frederik Valentin has also done work lately for Lust For Youth, Baby In Vain, and Shiny Darkly, to name a few.

Check out the full album out on Berlin/Brussels based label Instruments of Discipline in July.