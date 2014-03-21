abhi//dijon: “Let You Know”

You and your best friend; pesto and pasta; wine and Wednesday evenings; like every great pairing, Abhi Raju and Dijon Duenas met freshman year of high school. Now they make music together under the name abhi//dijon, an aesthetically pleasing arrangement of words that sounds like it should have a deeper meaning, but really, is just a coupling of the names they’ve been blessed with since birth. Lucky guys.

Anyway, the last time we covered abhi//dijon we described their music as “smoother than the wrong kind of peanut butter”. This time around that description still pretty much stands, but with an extra smattering of crunchy pace-making drums. Which is totally not a bad thing at all because why break what doesn’t need fixing (unless it’s an iPhone and you’ve got an insurance policy and really want a new one)?