AIM: “True to Hip Hop” (Remix)

Trip hop don AIM kicks off his forthcoming compilation Drum Machines & VHS Dreams: The Best of Aim 1996-2006, with a remix of his own 1999 classic, “True To Hip-Hop”. As the only new track on the album, the “True To Hip-Hop” remix still features A.G. (from New York hip-hop crew Diggin’ In The Crates) but has been reworked, featuring heavy synths and saxophones. As with all good samples, we’ve still not completely deciphered what the vocalist is saying, but her voice sounds hypnotic and puts the track in the club-friendly realm that the original may not have reached.

The remix of Aim’s “True To Hip-Hop”, out in both digital and limited edition picture disc vinyl formats, will be released 31 March on ATIC Records.