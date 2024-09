If you’re about ready to pull the tablecloth out from under life, don’t, keep calm and listen to “Feel Safe”, the new track from All We Are. The band, who recently signed with Domino imprint Double Six Records, originate from Ireland, Norway and Brazil and describe their music as “The Bee Gees on diazepam” which, TBH, is a fair summation. You can catch them playing this summer at London’s Field Day festival.