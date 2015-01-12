What Are People in Mozambique Listening to Right Now?

Most people I know regret not concentrating in Geography at school. It seemed hard to care about tectonic plates when there was a new Test Icicles EP out, and so your curdled knowledge of the continents lagged behind. The wish for an atlas for your birthday only gets ignited when your peers are putting on clubnights of Somalian Gabba and you feel really left out.

MusicMap is the new app from You Need To Hear This which, had it been in my doleful curriculum, would probably have helped me learn all the Pacific Islands instead of creating morbid insignias in my homework diary. Essentially, by typing in an address, postcode, or city, MusicMap lets you eavesdrop on what people in all the far flung corners of the world are listening to.

Videos by VICE

It’s also a really addictive way of making suitably idiosyncratic playlists for looking at bison through binoculars in Yosemite, being elbowed in a Tunisian bazaar, or wanting to impress lemurs in Madagascar. Oh – and it’s a good way of determining whether Beyonce does actually run the world.

This time we’re traversing various coordinates across the globe and bringing back whatever track is currently playing there. Here’s what we found.

Nuuk, Greenland