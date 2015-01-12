What Are People in Mozambique Listening to Right Now?

Most people I know regret not concentrating in Geography at school. It seemed hard to care about tectonic plates when there was a new Test Icicles EP out, and so your curdled knowledge of the continents lagged behind. The wish for an atlas for your birthday only gets ignited when your peers are putting on clubnights of Somalian Gabba and you feel really left out.
MusicMap is the new app from You Need To Hear This which, had it been in my doleful curriculum, would probably have helped me learn all the Pacific Islands instead of creating morbid insignias in my homework diary. Essentially, by typing in an address, postcode, or city, MusicMap lets you eavesdrop on what people in all the far flung corners of the world are listening to.
It’s also a really addictive way of making suitably idiosyncratic playlists for looking at bison through binoculars in Yosemite, being elbowed in a Tunisian bazaar, or wanting to impress lemurs in Madagascar. Oh – and it’s a good way of determining whether Beyonce does actually run the world.
This time we’re traversing various coordinates across the globe and bringing back whatever track is currently playing there. Here’s what we found.
Nuuk, Greenland
80% of Greenland is covered in ice, which I can imagine would make you fall over and hurt your coccyx quite frequently, resulting in an angry musical output.
Cheringoma, Mozambique
This is really, really catchy, and the sentiment moving and sincere. 8.6 would listen again.
Kvemo Kartli, Georgia
After a quick search to learn more about the area, I came across some handsome mountain sheep. Imagining a herd of sheep dancing to “You know what to do with that big fat butt. Wiggle wiggle” will improve your temperament significantly.
Scarborough, Tobago
Georgian mountain sheep, get on a plane to Tobago, you’ll enjoy this. We were quite relieved to discover the good residents of Scarborough were listening to this and not “Scarborough Fair” by Simon and Garfunkel
Romney Park, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Good choice Bulawayo, keep on keeping on.
1 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo, 150-8306, Japan
This is song is just as, if not more, confusing than the title suggests.
Tabasco, Mexico
Today I’ve learnt that Tabasco peppers that make Tabasco sauce are named after a place, a place called Tabasco.
Al Batinah North Governorate, Oman
According to the Oman tourism website, in Al Batinah North Governorate you will find Snake Canyon, which is what I am going to call my next album.
Jalapa, Guatemala
This really shows up Jamie XX’s xylophone skills.
Visit YouNeedToHearThis.App.Com to use the app