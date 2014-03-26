Aquilo: “A Part of Your Life”

“A Part of Your Life” is a soft, minimalist joint taken from Aquilo’s upcoming self-titled EP. The group are from the Lake District, which is fitting because the track is pretty ambient – splatters of sonic droplets soak the laidback groove. It’s great to put on when you can’t get to sleep after a big night out. Yet, despite it’s haunting chorus that states – “It’s a part of your life now, let it stay” – the track has just enough bass to keep you from slipping into that ever-creeping state of reflection after an evening of unruliness.