CATALOGUE #005: PINS – “Shoot You / Eleventh Hour”

PINS are a bunch of C86 revivalists who are passionate advocates for Manchester’s rich heritage of arty indie.

The critics say: “Girls will want to be them, boys will fancy them. In fact, girls will fancy them too and boys will also probably want to be them, so deadly is their concoction” – The Recommender.

Control was a pretty sweet movie, shot in cold black and white to bring out the grey desolation of Manchester in the late 70s. The director of this double music video for “Shoot You” and “Eleventh Hour”, Sing J. Lee, seems influenced by that film, bringing out the band’s own Mancunian post-punk tendencies. Lee, who has previously worked with PINS as well as Chvrches, brought in even more Manchester-ness by inviting Shameless’ Maxine Peake to recite a poem written by PINS vocalist Faith Holgate at the start and end of the video.

See them: PINS will be playing at several festivals across the UK in the coming months

Monday 26th May – Gold Sounds Festival, Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Friday 20th June – Camden Crawl, London (Drowned In Sound Stage 9pm)

Friday 25th July – Deer Shed Festival, Yorkshire

Saturday 2nd August – Cloudspotting Festival, Gisburn Forest

Saturday 9th August – Beacons Festival, Yorkshire

